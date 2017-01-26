Teacher Fires Toy Gun At President Trump Image, Yells ‘Die’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unidentified Dallas ISD teacher is being investigated after video surfaced of her shooting a toy gun at an image of the president, while the class looked on.

A video of W.H. Adamson High School teacher Payal Modi surfaced on social media following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In the video featured on YouTube, a video image of President Trump is shown on a screen, most likely during the actual inauguration on January 20th. The teacher is holding a blue squirt gun and points it at the image of Trump. While repeatedly squeezing the trigger, she is heard yelling “Die!”

According to DISD, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district has opened an investigation. “This is a personnel matter and, as such, we can not comment” a statement from a district representative said.

