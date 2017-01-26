Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Down 4 Cents Per Gallon

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter



COPPELL (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country have declined an average 4 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump settled at $2.11 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.29 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.05 per gallon. El Paso has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.20 per gallon.

OPEC energy ministers this week announced the cartel has successfully limited oil output in an effort to reduce oversupply and support crude oil prices.

