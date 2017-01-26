CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Voter ID Lawsuits Live On Despite Likely Trump Policy Shift

January 26, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: Courts, Justice Department, lawsuit, Politics, President Donald Trump, Texas, voter id

AUSTIN (AP) – Attorneys challenging tough voter ID laws in Texas and North Carolina say they’ll keep pressing their lawsuits without the support of President Donald Trump’s Justice Department if necessary.

Former President Obama’s White House had argued that laws in Texas and North Carolina discriminate against minorities.

Civil rights lawyer Gerry Hebert represents plaintiffs in the Texas case. He says there is now “great concern” the new administration will scrap those legal challenges to laws that require photo identification at the ballot box.

Trump’s Justice Department recently delayed a hearing in the Texas voter ID case. Trump also has announced that he is ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud, which tough laws requiring photo identification at the ballot box are designed to prevent.

