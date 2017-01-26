Workers Remove About One-Fifth Of Iowa Diesel Pipeline Spill

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Workers have removed about one-fifth of the 140,000 gallons of diesel that spilled from a broken pipeline onto an Iowa farm, and authorities say all the liquid on the ground should be cleaned up by Thursday.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources spokesman Jeff Vansteenburg says 18 percent has been removed and no fuel has entered waterways.

Contaminated snow and diesel are being hauled to a Minneapolis, Minnesota facility. Contaminated soil will be excavated and taken to a landfill.

The pipeline owned by Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan Midstream Partners was discovered spewing diesel fuel Wednesday morning.

Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine says the cause remains under investigation.

The site is three miles north and one mile east of Hanlontown.

The 127-mile stretch of pipe runs from Rosemount, Minnesota to Mason City, Iowa.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)