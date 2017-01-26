WWE’s Royal Rumble Returning To Philly In 2018

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – World Wrestling Entertainment’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is returning to Philadelphia next year.

Philly.com reports it will be held Jan. 28, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center. Wells Fargo last hosted the same pay-per-view in January 2015.

But the WWE has changed its marketing strategy for its “big four” pay-per-views, which also include WrestleMania, SummerSlam and the Survivor Series.

As a result, other live WWE television shows will be sandwiched around the Royal Rumble, filling the arena from Jan. 27-30, 2018.

NXT Takeover will air a live show Jan. 27, with WWE’s more established shows, Raw and Smackdown Live, telecasting from the arena on the 29th and 30th, respectively.

This year’s Royal Rumble is Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)