Anonymous Artist Painting Animals On Keller Tunnel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KELLER (AP) – Leaders in Keller would like to meet the anonymous artist who has been painting colorful animal figures on a tunnel in the city.

The City of Keller’s Facebook page on Friday included images of a deer, an armadillo, a bird and a turtle that have shown up this month. The paintings are in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel near Keller Town Hall.

City parks workers on January 11 noticed the first painting — the doe. A statement posted on Facebook urged the unknown artist to contact city officials to perhaps work on a mural for the tunnel.

A later message encouraged the mystery artist to come forward to discuss options for prepping the wall better for potential future works.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)