Anonymous Artist Painting Animals On Keller Tunnel

January 27, 2017 1:38 PM
KELLER (AP) – Leaders in Keller would like to meet the anonymous artist who has been painting colorful animal figures on a tunnel in the city.

(credit: City of Keller)

(credit: City of Keller)

The City of Keller’s Facebook page on Friday included images of a deer, an armadillo, a bird and a turtle that have shown up this month. The paintings are in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel near Keller Town Hall.

(credit: City of Keller)

(credit: City of Keller)

City parks workers on January 11 noticed the first painting — the doe. A statement posted on Facebook urged the unknown artist to contact city officials to perhaps work on a mural for the tunnel.

(credit: City of Keller)

(credit: City of Keller)

A later message encouraged the mystery artist to come forward to discuss options for prepping the wall better for potential future works.

