Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Are Only Team That Could Have Beaten Falcons

Ryan Mayer

The Atlanta Falcons are the NFC representatives in Super LI by virtue of their 44-21 throttling of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game last weekend. The Falcons offense, which has been rolling all season, is the league’s best and has seemed unstoppable so far in the postseason with the team putting up a combined 78 points in their two playoff games.

According to Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, the only team that could have stopped the Falcons high octane attack was eliminated by the Packers the week prior in Big D. Speaking to reporters in Florida this week where he’s preparing to play in the Pro Bowl, Bryant gave his thoughts on the Falcons.

Dez Bryant: "I'm not being biased because I play for the Cowboys, but I think we're the only team that had a shot to beat the Falcons." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2017

Unfortunately for Bryant and Cowboys fans, the team never got a chance to find out because of their loss to the Packers in the divisional round. Bryant doesn’t give the Patriots much chance of stopping Atlanta either considering he told the same reporter that he thinks the Falcons will win the Super Bowl, while noting that he won’t be watching the game.

Dez Bryant didn't watch the NFC title game. "I'm not watching the Super Bowl." Why not? "Because we're not in it." Thinks ATL will win. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2017

Bryant will take the field for the NFC in the Pro Bowl this Sunday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.