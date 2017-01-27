Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Are Only Team That Could Have Beaten Falcons

January 27, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: dez bryant, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Ryan Mayer, Super Bowl

Ryan Mayer

The Atlanta Falcons are the NFC representatives in Super LI by virtue of their 44-21 throttling of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game last weekend. The Falcons offense, which has been rolling all season, is the league’s best and has seemed unstoppable so far in the postseason with the team putting up a combined 78 points in their two playoff games.

According to Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, the only team that could have stopped the Falcons high octane attack was eliminated by the Packers the week prior in Big D. Speaking to reporters in Florida this week where he’s preparing to play in the Pro Bowl, Bryant gave his thoughts on the Falcons.

Unfortunately for Bryant and Cowboys fans, the team never got a chance to find out because of their loss to the Packers in the divisional round. Bryant doesn’t give the Patriots much chance of stopping Atlanta either considering he told the same reporter that he thinks the Falcons will win the Super Bowl, while noting that he won’t be watching the game.

Bryant will take the field for the NFC in the Pro Bowl this Sunday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN.

