Drive-By Shooting Kills Beloved Family Pet

January 27, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, Anna, Annie Potasznik, bullet, Crime, dog, Evil, Guns, JD Miles, PETA, Sad

ANNA (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a case of animal cruelty that has left a Collin County family heartbroken.

A 6-year-old St. Bernard/Collie mix named Chico was sitting in the sun outside his family’s home in Anna as usual on Wednesday afternoon.

Someone driving by shot and killed him for no apparent reason.

Rollie Lopez and the rest of his family say they don’t think they were targeted.

Witnesses saw two males shoot at a neighbor’s dog before driving away in a white older model single cab pickup truck down a county road that runs adjacent to Highway 75.

Lopez says the bullet would have gone inside his home if it had not hit the dog.

“He took a bullet for somebody that could’ve been a little child or one of my grandkids,” says Lopez.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

