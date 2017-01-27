Man Killed, Woman Hurt After Car-Truck Crash In Plano

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW) – A man has died and a woman has been critically hurt after a car plowed into the back of a big rig on Central Expressway in Plano early Friday.

It happened just after 2:15 a.m. as police were shutting down northbound lanes of the freeway at the President Bush Turnpike. The closure was for Oncor utility crews, who were stringing new power lines across the road, said Plano Police spokesman David Tilley.

The driver of the car – apparently not noticing the closed lanes and the traffic stopped in front – ran into the back end of a Pepsi truck at a high rate of speed, Tilley said.

The man died on scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The truck driver was not hurt.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Plano Police traffic investigators were called to the scene.

The Pepsi truck driver told police the impact of the crash was so hard he thought another 18-wheeler had run into him.

The contents from the damaged Pepsi truck will have to be transferred to another truck before the wreck can be cleared and the freeway re-opened.

