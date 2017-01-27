Parents Urge Lawmakers To Support Charter Schools

By Vanessa Brown | CBSDFW.COM January 27, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Charter Schools, Kids, pleasant grove, Pleasant Grove Primary, School Funding, State Legislature, Students

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some parents in North Texas are pushing the State Legislature to give more support to charter schools in the DFW area. A meeting was held Friday morning in Pleasant Grove, where those parents handed over some 5,000 handwritten letters to be delivered to lawmakers in Austin.

Across the state, more than 140,000 students are on waiting lists to attend charter schools.

Dana Hartfield said that she grabbed the last spot at Pleasant Grove Primary for her 6-year-old daughter. The switchover from a private school saves her family thousands of dollars each year in out-of-pocket costs. But not all parents are lucky enough to get one of these coveted spots.

Charter schools differ from private schools, but many provide top-notch education for low-income or minority families. They are tuition-free with open enrollment, but the desire to attend one far exceeds the number of slots available. “It’s so important for them to get the proper education, because these kids need to be able to test with people who’s in Frisco, in Plano, who’s in Mesquite, and they need to be able to be taught on the same grade level,” said Hartfield.

The State Legislature is debating school funding, and has several ideas on the table aimed at cutting costs.

Charter schools already receive less state funding than traditional public schools — about $1,000 less per child. Many parents hope to get more funding for charter schools. “These parents are here to say, ‘We found a great public option for our kids and we’re really happy here,'” said Sara Ortega, communications director with Uplift Education. “We hope that we can make some movement and close that funding gap this legislative session.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia