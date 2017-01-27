Violent Crash Between Pickup And Bus Caught On Camera

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SYRACUSE, NY (CBSDFW.COM) – A pickup truck struck a bus, lodging itself in the bus and injuring multiple people a little more than a week ago.

Neil Brownell, the driver of the pickup, was driving off Interstate 81 on Thursday, Jan. 19 when the afternoon accident happened.

Brownell swerved into the left lane to avoid traffic near the end of the ramp, police said. The truck went off the road and crashed into a Centro bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

The truck was stuck in the bus several feet above the ground.

Police said several passengers were treated for minor injuries. The bus driver, Daphne Ross-Powell, 54, of Syracuse, was treated at a hospital for chest pain.

The pickup driver, Brownell, 82, was not injured, police said. His wife, Jerrie Brownell, 75, a passenger in his truck, was taken to a hospital for chest pain.

As the truck hits the bus, the video shows a man and woman notice the impending collision just before it occurs.

As the man is jumping up he is struck as the truck penetrates the side of the bus where he is sitting.

He ends up on the floor of the bus opposite from where he was sitting and appears to be dazed. A small fire initially starts behind him after the crash but appears to go out.

