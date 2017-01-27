CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Westbrook Scores 45 Points, Thunder Beat Short-Handed Mavs

January 27, 2017 5:27 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 109-98 on Thursday night.

The NBA scoring leader made 16 of 29 shots after being named an All-Star reserve earlier in the night. He had eight rebounds and three assists, ending his triple-doubles streak at three games.

Victor Oladipo added 17 points, and Steven Adams had 15 for the Thunder. They have won three straight.

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, and Justin Anderson added 17 for the Mavericks. They had won five of seven.

Dallas was without four of its top five scorers. Forward Wesley Matthews sat out with a right hip strain, forward Dirk Nowitzki rested on the second game of a back-to-back, guard J.J. Barea was out with a left calf strain, and guard Deron Williams was out with a sprained left big toe.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

