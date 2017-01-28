Federal Judge Grants Stay For Detainees At US Airports

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A federal judge in New York temporarily barred the United States from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration reports the Associated Press.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the order Saturday evening after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.

Travelers arriving from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen were being stopped as soon as they landed due to President Trump’s order.

The executive order was being felt at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday as dozens were detained and many locals were unable to see their families.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

