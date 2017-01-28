Trump Travel Ban Could Affect Green Card Holders, Officials Say

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – After widespread confusion about who will be affected by President Trump’s recently signed executive order pausing travel to the U.S. from citizens of selected Muslim majority countries, officials are scrambling to clarify the policy.

Senior administration officials told CBS News Saturday that for permanent American residents — those holding green cards — from the listed countries, their readmittance to the U.S. will be done on a “case by case exemption process.”

The countries which have majority Muslim populations and will be affected by the 90-day moratorium on travel to the U.S. include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

According to one administration official, for those people who are currently overseas and want to re-enter the U.S., they will be processed by the same waiver process that addressed, for example, the individuals detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday.

