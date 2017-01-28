Trump’s Immigration Order Felt At DFW Airport

January 28, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Council of American-Islamic Relations, DFW airport, executive order, Immigration, muslim, President Donald Trump

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens have been detained at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

People arriving from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen are being stopped as soon as they land.

After being detained at the airport almost all of Saturday, some detainees are slowing being released.

A crowd erupted in applause when one Syrian woman who was detained was released Saturday evening.

The woman’s family told CBS 11 that she was the only detainee with a green card, which leaves several others arriving with visas unclear on what happens to them.

Family members have been receiving messages from relatives who are detained with updates on their status.

Representatives from the Council on American Islamic Relations are also at the airport to coordinate support efforts.

CAIR said relatives of at least six people from Syria, Iran, Iraq and Sudan have been told by agents from Customs and Border Protection that they will not be allowed to leave the airport and officially enter the United States.

SMU student Osama Al Olabi said his parents came to the U.S. to visit him as they have several times before.

Al Olabi said his father is only able to respond with short messages over the phone because of officers in the area of the detainees.

Stay tuned for the latest updates of this situation as updates will be provided here.

