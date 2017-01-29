Curry’s 24 Points Help Mavericks Hold Off Spurs, 105-101

January 29, 2017 8:45 PM
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101 on Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio, which lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Dallas escaped a turnover with 25 seconds left when officials ruled Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout before Danny Green tipped the ball away from Curry. The Mavericks finished with seven turnovers, the lowest by a Spurs opponent this season.

San Antonio held Dallas to five points in the final 3:47, but was unable to complete the rally after entering the fourth with an 81-77 lead.

Yogi Ferrell, who started a day after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, made two free throws to give Dallas a 105-101 lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Wes Matthews had 17 for Dallas.

