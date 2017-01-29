Detainees At DFW Airport To Be Released

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, nine travelers who were detained on Saturday due to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration will be released.
The detainees are said to be released and reunited with their families at an off-site location.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is set to meet with the detainees and families at the location.
Four travelers who were also detained were already released Saturday.
