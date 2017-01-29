Detainees At DFW Airport To Be Released

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, nine travelers who were detained on Saturday due to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration will be released.

.@CustomsBorder reports detainees are being released and reunited with their families at an offsite location. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 29, 2017

The detainees are said to be released and reunited with their families at an off-site location.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is set to meet with the detainees and families at the location.

Four travelers who were also detained were already released Saturday.

