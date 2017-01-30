Dallas GOP, Iraqi Refugee Support Trump’s Travel Ban

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The Dallas County GOP Chairman said the crowds that made headlines at DFW Airport and other large airports across the country, was mostly political

“It’s mainly people who are anti-Trump,” said Phillip Huffines. “It’s the Democrat machine stirring it up, because he’s doing exactly what he said he was going to do.”

Huffines said the executive order banning refugees from seven countries from entering the U.S. for 120 days, shouldn’t surprise anyone as President Trump campaigned on ideas like this.

CBS11 also talked to a man who would only go by Pastor Elijah, who sed he fled Iraq for being persecuted as a Christian.

“This whole process, we more or less lost our minds. And shooting ourselves in the foot. There’s no common sense.”

Pastor Elijah said he supports President Trump’s temporary ban, saying it’s too easy for refugees to get in to the U.S. and that he fears for his safety in the U.S. as a Christian.

“Just because I escaped such persecution doesn’t mean that I will keep opening the door allowing the people who persecuted me before to come in and do mayhem in our nation.”

On people criticizing President Trump for banning Muslims, Pastor Elijah said, “He did not ban anyone coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan…. or any other countries. That itself is really not fair to categorize him as anti-Muslim, anti-Islam.”

Huffines said he thinks the protests and “fake outrage” will die down soon, but the benefits of the ban will not.

Huffines said he believes the world will look at America with more respect from this move, mentioning a quote President Trump borrowed from President Reagan during the campaign: “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

