Ezekiel Elliott Takes Down Fan At Pro Bowl

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – You never know what is going to happen at the Pro Bowl.

The NFL Pro Bowl usually a pretty boring game. Lots of missed tackles and soft hits. Occasionally you can get some good plays.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott probably had one of the funniest plays at the game when he chased down and tackled a fan that ran onto the field.

Even after Zeke takes him down, he proceeds to race the unidentified fan to the end zone before the guy is ultimately arrested.

One fan caught the episode and posted it on twitter.

