McCarty Leads Texas Women Past West Virginia 69-54

January 30, 2017 6:34 AM
Basketball, Texas Longhorns, West Virginia Mountaineers

AUSTIN (AP) – Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas opened the fourth quarter with 10 consecutive points during a 17-3 run to defeat No. 22 West Virginia 69-54 on Sunday for its 14th straight win.

Kelsey Lang had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (16-4, 10-0 Big 12), who went undefeated in January for the first time in 18 years. Lashann Higgs and Joyner Holmes each added 10 points.

Texas led 30-26 at the half and West Virginia cut a nine-point deficit to 48-45 at the end of three quarters. McCarty hit consecutive 3s to open the fourth and Holmes had two inside baskets before Ariel Atkins made it 60-45 with a layup at 5:04. After the Mountaineers ended a five-minute drought, Texas made four free throws before Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau’s 3 made it 67-48.

Texas shot 54 percent (7 of 13) in the fourth quarter, making 3 of 4 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws.

Lanay Montgomery scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 4-6), who lost by 10 at home in the first meeting.

