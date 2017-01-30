Second Suspect Arrested In Beating Outside Dallas Target

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a second teen suspect in connection with a vicious attack that left a local 33-year-old actor and director fighting for his life.

Police said on Monday around 5:15 p.m., Zantrell Sauls, 17, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, a second degree felony.

The first suspect, a juvenile, was arrested last Friday.

The victim, Derek Whitener arrived at a Target store in the 2400 block of Haskell Avenue, just off U.S. Highway 75 on Saturday night, January 21, when the attack happened.

Whitener had stopped by the store after a late night performance and was approached by two men near the entrance of the store. The encounter was so disturbing that Whitener reported the incident and the people he thought were suspicious to Target personnel.

An off-duty Dallas police officer and a store security guard approached the pair but one of the men walked away. The other man talked with authorities and was asked to leave the premises.

Despite instructions from police, when Whitener walked out of the store the same men approached him. The pair made threats to Whitener and then beat him with a thick, wooden dowel.

He suffered a fracture skull but is now out of the hospital.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)