DISD Hopes “Hidden Figures” Inspires Students

January 31, 2017 11:19 AM By Yona Gavino
Dallas, Dallas ISD, Hidden Figures, Movies, nasa, NorthPark Center, STEM, Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Academy Award nominated film “Hidden Figures” has become a phenomenon across the nation, earning more than $100 million at the box office so far. But on Tuesday morning, it could also serve to inspire the next crop of engineers in North Texas.

Students from the Dallas Independent School District got out of the classroom and traveled to NorthPark Center in Dallas for a special screening of the movie. The event opened with short remarks from Dallas city leaders. It was a unique history lesson for those lucky enough to attend.

The idea behind Tuesday’s trip was to show students some of the contributions that have been made by African Americans in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math. The film focuses on a group of female African Americans who work as mathematicians for NASA.

Some of the students watching the film Tuesday have said that they are considering careers in technology fields. Teachers and school administrators hope that “Hidden Figures” inspires the kids to use education as a way of reaching their personal goals in life.

Other public school districts across the country have also been showing the movie to their students for the same reasons.

