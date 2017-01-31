DISD Takes Classroom To The Movies

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 121 Closed Near Grapevine Mills After Crash Involving Truck | Seek Alternate Routes

January 31, 2017 5:29 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: DISD, Hidden Figures, movie, STEM

DALLAS (CBS11) – An Oscar-nominated movie could serve to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers in North Texas.

Five-hundred DISD middle and high schoolers took a field trip to NorthPark Center. They watched “Hidden Figures” – a story of three African-American women NASA scientists.

The women did the math that put men into space, while battling discrimination along the way.

“It’s honestly unfair,” said senior Erica Reed. “I felt like they should’ve done something about that. And I’m glad the main character got to say something and they heard her. Even though they were being oppressed, even though they were told no, constantly, time after time, they didn’t stop.”

Teachers and administrators hope the movie inspires students to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

AT&T sponsored the VIP screening.  Atlanta, Los Angeles, Oakland and Chicago held similar screenings for public school students.

