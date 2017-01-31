LeBron Labels Barkley “A Hater” After Criticism

January 31, 2017 9:13 AM
Basketball, Charles Barkley, Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, NBA

DALLAS (AP) – LeBron James has apparently had enough of Charles Barkley’s criticism.

Barkley took issue last week with James’ call for the Cavaliers to secure another playmaker to help contend for a second-straight NBA title. The outspoken TNT “Inside the NBA” analyst called James “inappropriate” and “whiny.”

James told ESPN following the Cavs 104-97 loss at Dallas on Monday night that Barkley is “a hater” and added that he’s not going to let Barkley “disrespect my legacy.” James also brought up some of Barkley’s past controversies and legal troubles, before saying, “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way.”

The four-time NBA MVP says he’s tired of biting his tongue and “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

