Plano PD Alerting Public To Violent Home Invasions

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Plano Police Department is investigating two home invasion robberies in January.
Police said in each of these incidents, a man was home alone when multiple suspects got inside.
Police said the suspects reportedly assaulted each victim, took property from the homes and stole each victim’s vehicle.
Police did not say what neighborhoods these crimes happened in, in the public safety advisory.
A similar incident also happened in Frisco recently.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.
Local law enforcement also remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings, keep your doors locked and report any suspicious activity or persons in your neighborhoods.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)