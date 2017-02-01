5-Goal 1st Period Carries Stars Past Maple Leafs 6-3

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

5-Goal 1st Period Carries Stars Past Maple Leafs 6-3

February 1, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Stars, Hockey, NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – Devin Shore followed the Toronto Maple Leafs closely while he was growing up in Ajax, Ontario. And in his first career game against them, the Dallas rookie scored the first goal and assisted on the second.

Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves and five Stars players scored in the first period Tuesday night on the way to a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

“I was definitely excited for this game,” Shore said. “I tried to approach it like any other game. It was an important one during the schedule, but it was a really cool thing.”

Dallas took a 3-0 lead on goals by Shore, linemate Radek Faksa and Lauri Korpikoski. After Korpikoski’s goal at 11:18, Curtis McElhinney replaced Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen.

“Coach, players, goalies, everybody — we were bad,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “Can’t be very proud of the way you walk out of the rink tonight.”

Tyler Bozak scored on a power play at 13:50 of the first for Toronto, but Brett Ritchie and Jamie Benn answered to give the Stars a 5-1 lead after one.

“We knew where we were at in the standings, and we know how important these points are,” said Benn, the Stars’ captain. “We talked about it. Getting off to a good start was a key of ours tonight.”

The Stars had allowed their opponents to score first in the previous seven games, when Dallas was 2-3-2.

They have won two straight games, a rarity in a season when the Stars have won only four games following a victory.

Dallas was up 6-3 after the second. Nikita Soshnikov and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs in the period, and Jason Spezza for Dallas.

Toronto outshot Dallas 43-20 overall. Lehtonen stopped all 14 shots in the third period, when the Stars had only one shot on goal.

“I thought Kari played very well,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “Made a lot of very timely saves. In the second, he made a couple real good saves to keep it where it was at. I thought he made a couple big saves in the third period.”

Andersen made five saves, and McElhinney stopped nine of 12 shots.

Shore and Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, while Dan Hamhuis and Tyler Seguin each had two assists.

For the Maple Leafs, Marner had a goal and an assist.

On the first goal, Shore skated from the Stars blue line through the right faceoff circle and in front of Andersen before putting the puck on his forehand for a wrist shot at 2:53.

“I just tried to pick up as much speed as I could,” Shore said. “If you can get a little step on the defenseman, you can protect the puck and stick your knee out and get body position. If there’s room to cut across, you try that. It happened pretty quick.”

Just 1:44 later, Faksa scored with a wrist shot on the rebound of Shore’s shot.

NOTES

The Stars’ previous five-goal period was the third on Dec. 13 in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim. The last time the Maple Leafs had allowed five in a period was April 3, 2009, against Philadelphia. Dallas’ penalty killing ranks last in the NHL. Bozak’s power-play goal was the 45th vs. the Stars in 51 games this season. That’s one more than they allowed in 82 games last season. Dallas has scored on the power play in six of the last eight games. Toronto D Morgan Rielly missed his sixth straight game because of a knee injury. Faksa (lower-body injury) returned for Dallas after missing two games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Travel to St. Louis for their fourth of six straight road games on Thursday.

Stars: Play the fifth of six in a row at home on Thursday against Winnipeg.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia