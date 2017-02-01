Irving Mayor Dismissed From Muslim Boy’s Lawsuit Over Clock

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP/CBSDFW) – The mayor of Irving has been dropped as a defendant from a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his school.

A court filing Tuesday shows Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne was removed from the civil suit brought by Mohamed Mohamed.

Mohamed’s attorney, Susan Hutchison, says Van Duyne in her capacity as a public official is afforded immunity in the matter.

The original suit claimed Van Duyne and others were libelous in their statements about Ahmed Mohamed after he brought the clock to school in 2015.

A charge of having a hoax bomb was dropped.

The family also has sued the city of Irving and its school district in federal court, alleging the teen’s civil rights were violated. That case is ongoing.

“These acts by the authorities show blatant disregard for the civil rights of this American,” said attorney Susan Hutchison in a statement back in August.

The teenager from Irving was arrested in September of 2015 after bringing a homemade clock to Irving MacArthur High School. Police officers put then 14-year-old Ahmed Mohamed into handcuffs and walked him out of the school when his clock was mistaken for a bomb.

The story — including pictures of the incident — quickly gained worldwide attention. While many people on social media were quick to show support for Mohamed, the high school freshman and his family also received several violent threats. That forced the family to move overseas so that the teen could study in Qatar. “I get a lot of hate,” Mohamed stated in August. “I got a lot of support in the beginning, but it’s the hate that sticks.”

