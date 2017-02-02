Fort Worth Officer Vows To ‘Protect’ Immigrants In Viral Video

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer’s Facebook video about immigration concerns has gone viral.
Hispanic community liason officer Daniel Segura posted the video to his personal Facebook page stating he wanted to address fears and concerns that residents have raised.
“If you are a victim of a crime, we don’t care about your immigration status — you have the same rights as anyone else who lives in Fort Worth. We are going to defend you. We are going to protect you,” Segura said in Spanish during a nearly six-minute-long video called “Calma amigos! (Calm down, friends)” he posted on his Facebook page Wednesday.
Officer Segura declined to comment on camera but the Fort Worth Police Department issued a statement saying they did not endorse the video.
“The Fort Worth Police Department enforces all laws, protects all its citizens, and is not a sanctuary city. Officer Segura, a long time liaison to the Hispanic community of Fort Worth, addressed citizen concerns regarding fear among some of our residents of being possibly targeted by the police. Officer Segura released a video on Facebook to calm and better inform those who had concerns. The video was not intended to represent the views of the City of Fort Worth on immigration or compliance with immigration policies.”
