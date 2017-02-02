Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

February 2, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: AAA, gas, Gas Money, Gas Prices in Texas, gas pump, gasoline, gasoline prices, Retail gasoline prices

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas have declined an average 2 cents this week to settle at $2.09 per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported nationwide prices at the pump are down a penny this week to reach an average $2.28 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.03 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.18 per gallon.

Here in North Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying an average of $2.07 per gallon and the price of gasoline in Fort Worth is just a little cheaper at $2.06.

AAA experts say increased U.S. crude oil production and lower driving demand have kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia