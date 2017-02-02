Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 2 Cents This Week

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas have declined an average 2 cents this week to settle at $2.09 per gallon.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported nationwide prices at the pump are down a penny this week to reach an average $2.28 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.03 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso have the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.18 per gallon.
Here in North Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying an average of $2.07 per gallon and the price of gasoline in Fort Worth is just a little cheaper at $2.06.
AAA experts say increased U.S. crude oil production and lower driving demand have kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump.
