Alpine Police Investigating Human Remains Found In West Texas Town

ALPINE (KRLD/AP) – Alpine Police, along with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating human remains found in the Sunny Glen area just northwest of Alpine.
Lt. Felipe Fierro says the remains were located in a shallow grave just northwest of Alpine. Fierro didn’t immediately say who discovered the remains or further details on the investigation.
“The investigation is ongoing and we would like to notify the public to avoid the area. The remains will be sent off for identification. We will continue to update as circumstances develop,” Alpine Police said in a Facebook post.
Alpine police didn’t immediately respond to messages on whether officials believe the remains are of a Sul Ross State University student who’s been missing since last fall.
ZuZu Verk of Fort Worth has been missing since Oct. 12.
A $200,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the whereabouts or safe return of Verk.
