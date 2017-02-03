Which Ads Are Creating Buzz For Super Bowl 51?

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (KRLD) – Super Bowl 51 will be played in Houston on Sunday. As New England and Atlanta battle for the Lombardi Trophy, the nation will again be locked in on the commercials during the game.

Professor Abhi Biswas at U-T Dallas is an expert on Super Bowl advertising, and Friday he talked about this year’s most-anticipated ads with KRLD’s Chris Sommer.

The ad that has gotten the biggest buzz so far is the one Budweiser did. The ad is particularly interesting because of the latest executive order issued by President Donald Trump preventing travel for 7 countries that have been known to produce terrorists.

The ad centers around the depiction of one of the founders of Budweiser, Adolphus Busch. Busch arrives from Germany and is slandered by Americans telling him they don’t want him here.

Busch eventually meets a man depicting Eberhard Anheuser in a bar in St Louis, where he is welcomed with open arms.

Listen to the interview with Professor Abhi Biswas below to hear his opinion on the ad, as well as others.

