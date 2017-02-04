CBS11[1]
Hundreds Call For Firing Of Suspended Fort Worth Officer From Viral Video

February 4, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Arrest Video, Fort Worth, Jacqueline Craig, Lee Merritt, Officer William Martin, protest, Viral Video

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds rallied in Fort Worth Saturday to call for the firing of a Fort Worth officer who was seen in a controversial arrest video that went viral.

Fort Worth Arrest Bodycam Video

Protesters rallied on the steps of the Tarrant County courthouse in outrage over a sense of delayed justice for a family who was the subject of a viral arrest video.

Jacqueline Craig was thrust into the spotlight when she was arrested Dec. 21. The confrontation with Fort Worth police officer William Martin was captured on video.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)



“What does that communicate to someone who needs to call for help, but the face a prospect of getting arrested?” said organizer McKenzie Brown. “That sends a terrible message, and it sets a terrible precedent.”

The protest was organized in just a week through social media.

“I found out about this through Facebook,” said protester Karla Pineda. “I don’t think we need to know the Craig family to be out here.

Officer Martin was suspended for 10 days by Fort Worth’s police chief, and those who rallied felt it should have been worse punishment.

As pressure keeps mounting, Craig’s attorney is calling for more than a suspension.

“We’re calling for Officer Martin to be fired and charged, for the neighbor to be charged, and for charges to be dropped against the Craig family,” said family attorney Lee Merritt.

Since the video surfaced, the neighbor who was the original reason for the call was cited. Charges were dropped against Craig and her daughter.

“We’re likely to meet with the mayor early in the week about some practical steps she can take to support the Craig family,” said Merritt. “We’re not looking for a little bit of justice, we just want plain old American justice.”

