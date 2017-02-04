Illinois Mother Dies In House Fire After Saving Newborn Baby’s Life

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSNEWS) – A young mother who died in a house fire on Monday is being hailed a hero for the quick-thinking move that authorities say saved her newborn daughter’s life.
Shelby Carter strapped her 10-day-old baby, Keana, in a car seat and dropped her from a second-story window as flames engulfed the family’s home.
Firefighters and paramedics from Wyoming, Illinois, found the baby safely on the ground below the window, Wyoming-Speer Fire Department captain Jake Plumer told CBS News.
Crews worked to rescue Carter, who was trapped inside, but they couldn’t reach her in time. The 21-year-old mom put her child’s life before her own, Stark County Sheriff Steve Sloan told CBS affiliate WMBD.