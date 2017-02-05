Students Organize Effort To Remember Joshua HS Football Player Who Died

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students organized an effort to create a memorial in remembrance of a Joshua high school football player who had a seizure during a game and died at the hospital.

Family and friends gathered to help raise awareness of the plans for a statue to remember 15-year-old Aaron Singleton who passed away in November.

Singleton’s mother spoke for the first time since the tragic loss as she brought the group together to remember.

“He’s impacted so many people’s lives since he was little,” said Cassondra Singleton.

Cassondra along with other students are hoping a memorial will help them focus on the fonder memories.

“We’re all going to be going through this together, and the statue, we believe, will help with all that healing,” said Cassondra Singleton.

Aaron’s friends got the idea for the statue approved by the Joshua Independent School District and have already raised $25,000.

Family and friends of Aaron hope stories like this can help them raise the $20,000 more they need to complete the memorial.

“Hopefully they will remember to be kind to each other, as Aaron was kind to everyone,” said Cassondra. “And just strive to be the best that they can be.”

Click here for the GoFundMe page for Aaron Singleton.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)