26-Year-Old Charged For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teen

February 6, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: rape, Sexual Abuse, sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has arrested Francisco Arroyo, 26, on charges related to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old female child.

Arroyo was transported to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held for the following charges: Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Performance by Child, Sexual Assault of Child, and Sexual Performance by Child. The total bond is $400,000 on the four charges.

Anyone with additional information involving Francisco Arroyo should contact Detective Lawler with the Child Exploitation Unit at 214.671.4453.

