26-Year-Old Charged For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has arrested Francisco Arroyo, 26, on charges related to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old female child.
Arroyo was transported to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held for the following charges: Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Performance by Child, Sexual Assault of Child, and Sexual Performance by Child. The total bond is $400,000 on the four charges.
Anyone with additional information involving Francisco Arroyo should contact Detective Lawler with the Child Exploitation Unit at 214.671.4453.
