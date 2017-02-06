Grand Prairie Police Release Dash Cam Footage Of K-9 Takedown

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – Grand Prairie Police released a video of one of their officers involved in a hostile situation with a suspect.

According to authorities, an officer attempted to pull over a man for a traffic violation near the 2400 block of W. Jefferson on January 20.

Authorities say the vehicle slowed down but then accelerated at a high rate of speed away from the officer.

The officer began pursuing the suspect for several miles, where he then pulled into a cul-de-sac.

The suspect jumped out of his truck and pointed what appears to be a weapon at the officer.

The officer and other responding officers get out of their vehicles with their weapons drawn, while ordering the suspect to put his weapon down.

The suspect is seen not obeying their orders when a K-9 leaps towards him and takes him down.

Officers rushed to the dog and the suspect and placed him under arrest.

According to Grand Prairie Police, the suspect was enticing the officers to shoot him, however, the K-0 officer was able to determine the suspect wasn’t holding a firearm and that’s when he deployed his K-9 partner to take down the suspect.

Grand Prairie police say they believe deadly force could have been used in this incident, but thanks to the responding officers high level of training and awareness, they were able to determine that wasn’t necessary in this case.

