Lady Gaga Announces World Tour With Stop In Dallas

February 6, 2017 5:28 AM
Filed Under: American Airlines Center, concert, Dallas, Entertainment, lady gaga, Texas, Tour

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Fresh off her Super Bowl 51 performance the began with her leaping off the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium, singer Lady Gaga has announced a world tour.

The outspoken and sometimes outrageous singer will be starting her “Joanne World Tour” this year. Several US dates have already been planned for the fall of 2017.

Early Monday morning, American Airlines Center announced Gaga will be in Dallas on December 8th. Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale Monday February 20th and 10:00 a.m.

