New Lewisville I-35 Express Lanes To Open Monday

LEWISVILLE (1080 KRLD) – A highly-anticipated change along I-35E in Lewisville gets it’s first workday rush-hour test today.
A direct connector road that’s part of the more than $1 billion I-35 Express project should get some drivers off the main lanes of I-35E who simply want to go from Hwy 121 the Sam Rayburn Toll road to the George Bush Turnpike.
The connector on the southbound side of the freeway that opened this weekend will cut into the number of drivers who sit through backups in a choke-down point through Lewisville from around the Vista Ridge mall down into Carrollton every morning.
There will be a similar direct shot from the George Bush to the Sam Rayburn eventually.
The connector roads are a first-of-their kind traffic solution here in North Texas.
Signs have been put in to cut down on confusion.
