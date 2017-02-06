Police Make Arrest In Northwest ISD Bomb Threat Case

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Police Make Arrest In Northwest ISD Bomb Threat Case

UPDATED | February 6, 2017 11:27 AM February 6, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: lockdown, Trophy Club, Bomb Threats, Bomb threat, Northwest Independent School District, Byron Nelson High School, Bomb Scare, school lockdown

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TROPHY CLUB (CBSDFW.COM) It was one week ago when a bomb threat at a North Texas high school had teachers and students on lockdown from the afternoon late into the evening. Today police in Trophy Club confirm they have made an arrest in the case.

Police began investigating a bomb threat just before 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30. The message indicated the threating person was inside Byron Nelson High School with a handgun and had planted a number of pipe bombs throughout the school.

Investigators said the person called a total of six times over the next few hours. They said the caller not only enjoyed “taunting the police but mocked the response” by talking about the police officers, SWAT team members and helicopters that were at the school.

The campus was placed on lockdown and police told administrators to keep students in place until they could sweep the building.

It wasn’t until the last call was placed that the person on the phone stated the entire thing had been a hoax.

Everyone was finally permitted to leave Byron Nelson High just after 7 p.m. when the campus was found safe, but a number of vehicles remained at the school overnight while parking lot sweeps continued.

Trophy Club police confirmed today that they have arrested an underage Byron Nelson High student for making the threat and are expecting to arrest a second person in relation to the case.

The minor currently in custody has been charged with making a false alarm or report and is believed to be the person who inside the school texting the person making the phone calls, giving them updates on police activity, details about the layout of the school, names of students and locker numbers.

Investigators say the person on the phone was at a different location making the calls.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia