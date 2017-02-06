Police Make Arrest In Northwest ISD Bomb Threat Case

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TROPHY CLUB (CBSDFW.COM) – It was one week ago when a bomb threat at a North Texas high school had teachers and students on lockdown from the afternoon late into the evening. Today police in Trophy Club confirm they have made an arrest in the case.

Police began investigating a bomb threat just before 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30. The message indicated the threating person was inside Byron Nelson High School with a handgun and had planted a number of pipe bombs throughout the school.

Investigators said the person called a total of six times over the next few hours. They said the caller not only enjoyed “taunting the police but mocked the response” by talking about the police officers, SWAT team members and helicopters that were at the school.

The campus was placed on lockdown and police told administrators to keep students in place until they could sweep the building.

It wasn’t until the last call was placed that the person on the phone stated the entire thing had been a hoax.

Everyone was finally permitted to leave Byron Nelson High just after 7 p.m. when the campus was found safe, but a number of vehicles remained at the school overnight while parking lot sweeps continued.

Trophy Club police confirmed today that they have arrested an underage Byron Nelson High student for making the threat and are expecting to arrest a second person in relation to the case.

The minor currently in custody has been charged with making a false alarm or report and is believed to be the person who inside the school texting the person making the phone calls, giving them updates on police activity, details about the layout of the school, names of students and locker numbers.

Investigators say the person on the phone was at a different location making the calls.

