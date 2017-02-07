Police Looking For Information On Dallas Murder

February 7, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, dallas police, Herston Monroe, Murder, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are looking for more information in the shooting death of a man on February 6.

Herston, Monroe, 21, was shot at 11:40 p.m. at 4055 Frankford Road, authorities say.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Maudlin at 214-671-3676.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

