Allen Free Throws Take Texas Over Iowa State 67-65

February 8, 2017 5:21 AM
Basketball, Big 12, College, Iowa State, Jarrett Allen, Longhorns, NCAA, Texas

AUSTIN (AP) – Jarrett Allen scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left, to give Texas a 67-65 victory over Iowa State Tuesday night.

Matt Thomas, who led Iowa State with 17 points, missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Thomas finished 5-for-10 shooting from 3.
Shaq Cleare scored 12 points for Texas, and Andrew Jones added 10.

The Cyclones’ Deonte Burton scored 13 points, and Naz Mitrou-Long had 12.

Iowa State (14-9, 6-5 Big 12) trailed the entire game until Burton made a 3-point basket for a 63-all tie with 47 seconds remaining. Burton was wide open after Allen blocked a shot by Darrell Bowie and Monte Morris secured the rebound.

Texas (10-14, 4-7) came right back and scored 18 seconds later when Cleare made a layup after Burton blocked a shot by Kerwin Roach Jr. But Cleare, fouled on the play, missed the free throw, and Burton tied it again on a driving shot.

The Cyclones put themselves in danger of getting blown out in the first half. They missed 15 of their first 17 shots, including nine of 10 3-pointers, and trailed 30-13 with less than four minutes remaining.

From there, though, Iowa State outscored Texas 16-5, making two 3-pointers, and trailed by a manageable six at the half despite getting outscored 20-4 in the paint.

