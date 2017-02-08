Dallas Officials Praised For Willingness To Welcome Immigrants

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the state legislature moves closer to a ban on sanctuary cities, some officials in Dallas are being praised for their willingness to welcome immigrants.

Two people who attended today’s Dallas City Council meeting thanked Mayor Mike Rawlings for treating immigrants with kindness at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Standing at the podium Joanna Cattanach told the council, “I wanted to be here today to publicly thank you and say how proud I am to be a citizen of Dallas and how proud I have been for the last two weeks.”

Cattanach, who also attended the Women’s March on Washington last month, is Muslim and her mother still lives in the Middle East. At the meeting she said how grateful she was to Mayor Rawlings for making Dallas a welcoming city and meeting with travelers who’d been detained.

To show her gratitude Cattanach took the Mayor a knitted, pink hat that had been sent to her by a woman in Utah who saw news coverage of the events at DFW Airport. After presenting the gift she said, “This has become a symbol of resistance and a symbol of solidarity and I hope that he [Rawlings] puts it on and wears it with pride, as all of us have been doing the last few weeks since the march.”

During the meeting Cattanach also spoke out about plans for a Trump hotel in downtown Dallas and called for transparency from city leaders if that plan moves forward.

There have been other recent moves in Dallas to welcome immigrants. on Tuesday County Commissioners passed a resolution welcoming minorities and unauthorized immigrants. It said, in part –

“We strive to make Dallas County a safe and welcoming community that stands on principles of rejecting racial profiling and racially motivated brutality and hate crimes that impacts minority and under-represented communities, including Black, Brown, Asian, LGBTQ, immigrant and refugee community members.”

All of the actions in Dallas County come as state republicans take up “emergency” legislation to ban sanctuary cities, counties and college campuses. If passed, jurisdictions who don’t cooperate could lose state money.

