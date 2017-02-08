Dallas Officials Praised For Willingness To Welcome Immigrants

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Officials Praised For Willingness To Welcome Immigrants

February 8, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Dallas City Council, Dallas County Commissioners, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, immigrants, Mayor Mike Rawlings, Refugees, Sanctuary Cities, Welcoming Communities

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the state legislature moves closer to a ban on sanctuary cities, some officials in Dallas are being praised for their willingness to welcome immigrants.

Two people who attended today’s Dallas City Council meeting thanked Mayor Mike Rawlings for treating immigrants with kindness at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Standing at the podium Joanna Cattanach told the council, “I wanted to be here today to publicly thank you and say how proud I am to be a citizen of Dallas and how proud I have been for the last two weeks.”

Cattanach, who also attended the Women’s March on Washington last month, is Muslim and her mother still lives in the Middle East. At the meeting she said how grateful she was to Mayor Rawlings for making Dallas a welcoming city and meeting with travelers who’d been detained.

To show her gratitude Cattanach took the Mayor a knitted, pink hat that had been sent to her by a woman in Utah who saw news coverage of the events at DFW Airport. After presenting the gift she said, “This has become a symbol of resistance and a symbol of solidarity and I hope that he [Rawlings] puts it on and wears it with pride, as all of us have been doing the last few weeks since the march.”

During the meeting Cattanach also spoke out about plans for a Trump hotel in downtown Dallas and called for transparency from city leaders if that plan moves forward.

There have been other recent moves in Dallas to welcome immigrants. on Tuesday County Commissioners passed a resolution welcoming minorities and unauthorized immigrants. It said, in part –

“We strive to make Dallas County a safe and welcoming community that stands on principles of rejecting racial profiling and racially motivated brutality and hate crimes that impacts minority and under-represented communities, including Black, Brown, Asian, LGBTQ, immigrant and refugee community members.”

All of the actions in Dallas County come as state republicans take up “emergency” legislation to ban sanctuary cities, counties and college campuses. If passed, jurisdictions who don’t cooperate could lose state money.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia