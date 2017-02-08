Mayor Meets Privately With Viral Video Arrest Mom

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a meeting of the mothers. A private get-together between Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Jacqueline Craig who became known after an officer grabbed her and arrested her last December.

Craig had called police because she said a neighbor had choked her son for littering. The officer asked Craig why she didn’t teach her son not to litter and things escalated from there.

Craig said she got an apology from the Mayor but Craig said she is not satisfied.

The Mayor would not comment after the meeting.

Craig described Mayor Price as sincere and apologetic but said she was disappointed by the mayor’s “lack of action.”

Craig wants the neighbor she says grabbed her son around the neck charged with a felony. He’s charged with a misdemeanor.

She also wants the officer who arrested her and her daughter, Officer William Martin, fired.

Craig said Mayor Price told her she does not have the authority to do any of that.

When Craig was asked what she got out of the one-on-one meeting with the mayor, Craig said she got nothing.

“No, not when you’re telling me what you’re not capable of. I need somebody that’s capable. I need to speak to capable people,” said Craig.

Craig’s attorney said the mayor admitted in the meeting that she did not think the officer’s punishment was harsh enough but she reiterated she stands behind Chief Joel Fitzgerald’s decision.

