Street Changes Could Get More People Walking In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The face of West Berry Street bordering the TCU campus could see some big changes thanks to new zoning adopted by the Fort Worth City Council.

“It creates a walkable urban community that becomes a destination similar to Magnolia or West 7th or other places,” said Fort Worth Planning Manager Eric Fladager. “It will have different character, obviously.”

The foundations of the changes are already there near the West Berry intersection at University Drive; broader sidewalks, off street parking and businesses set back further from the street.

New buildings have more than one story with store fronts below and residences above. It’s all geared to encourage people to walk where they need to go. The general manager of Fuzzy’s, Shawn Placencia, said he is excited about what he foresees growing around his business.

“A lot of people walking around,” he said. “A lot of different places to eat at. And we’re right here on the corner and been here since 2001. I think it’d be a great idea!”

Fort Worth planners have zoned for that ‘walkable urban growth’ from TCU for about a mile down Berry Street to the railroad tracks. Planners say there is tremendous demand for this type of growth from a wide age range of people.

“Such as baby boomers who are looking to downsize in an area that is walkable so they don’t have to drive,” Fladager said. “And then also the millennials and their generation coming up is really interested in an urban environment where they can interact with people on the street and be out on the street and get some healthy exercise.”

