U.S. Airstrikes Kill 11 Terrorists, Including Egyptian Islamic Jihad Founder

(CBSDFW.COM) – Two United States airstrikes against al-Qaida near Idlib, Syria killed 11 terrorists in two days, according to the Pentagon.

The first strike happened on February 3, killing 10 terrorists in a building being used as an al-Qaida meeting place.

The next day, a second strike killed Abu Hani al-Masri, a legacy al-Qaida terrorist with ties to the group’s senior leaders, including Ayman al-Zawahiri and Usama bin-Laden. Al-Masri oversaw the creation and operation of many al-Qaida training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and ’90s, where he recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists who subsequently spread throughout the region and the world.

He was also one of the founders of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, the first Sunni group to use suicide bombers in their terror attacks. EIJ is responsible for multiple attacks against U.S. and allied facilities and personnel, including a 1998 attempt to blow up the American embassy in Albania.

The strikes disrupt al-Qaida’s ability to plot and direct external attacks targeting the U.S., according toPentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis.

The extremists are increasingly questioning the loyalty of their members, according to the Pentagon as paranoia spreads throughout their network about the many strikes conducted against them.

U.S. forces have struck multiple meeting locations, an established basic training camp, and four leaders since the beginning of the year.

