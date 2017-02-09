CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide Near Corsicana

February 9, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Child Killed, Murder Suicide, Navarro County Sheriff's Department

NAVARRO COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – An 8-year-old girl is among the victims in what the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department is investigating as an apparent murder-suicide.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner tells CBS11, around 2:20 Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department  got a call that it was strange there had not been any activity around the house in the 4600 block of SE CR 1090 for several days.

Two detectives in the area went by and could see through a window, a body on the floor.

They ultimately found the bodies of an 8-year-old girl, one man and one woman.

Deputies recovered a large-caliber rifle from the scene and the Sheriff said they are not looking for any suspects.

Sheriff Tanner said there is no history for calls for service at this location and investigators have no motive yet.

The school the child attended has been notified about her death.

