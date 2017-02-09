Catholic Leaders Welcome New Dallas Bishop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Catholic leaders from around the world are in Dallas for the installation of the Diocese’s eighth bishop.

Bishop Edward Burns took the helm Thursday afternoon after a mass at Cathedral Guadalupe.

The new bishop said it’s time to get to work as today marks his first rodeo.

“I come to you from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania by way of Juneau, Alaska. My friends, I have never been to a rodeo,” said Bishop Burns.

With reverence, wit, and a note from the pope, Bishop Burns became the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Dallas. He will shepherd over more than a million Catholics, which is a much bigger number than his previous Diocese in Juneau.

“I think there’s a lot of similarities, common denominators in ministering to people,” said Bishop Burns.

Bishop Burns said he will ask the most important questions as he works side by side with Dallas Catholics. He also said the church serves all, regardless of immigration status.

“We will not call them Catholics or Protestants. We will not call them Jewish or Muslim. We will not call them rich or poor,” said Bishop Burns. “We will call them our brothers and our sisters.”

Bishop Burns is also committed to learning Spanish with a tutor and an immersion program.

The installation mass included three Cardinals and dozens of bishops. Among them was Bishop Burns’ predecessor Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

“I think he will do wonderful work here in the Diocese of Dallas, and I think we will all get to love him,” said Cardinal Farrell.

