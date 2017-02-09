Dallas ISD Considering Shutting Down Schools To Expand Learning Program

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Dallas ISD Considering Shutting Down Schools To Expand Learning Program

February 9, 2017 7:25 PM By Steve Pickett
Filed Under: Accelerating Campus Excellence, ACE Program, Carver Learning Center, Dallas ISD, J.W. Ray Learning Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Independent School District wants to expand an enhanced learning program to more campuses, but the district’s proposal for the expansion includes the closure of two campuses that serve some the district’s poorest children.

Part of the district’s plan to increase Accelerating Campus Excellence schools, Dallas ISD would merge two schools in East Dallas and three schools in West Dallas.

The ACE program attempts to speed up academic achievement at struggling schools, by infusing them with identified high performing teachers.

Those teachers receive higher salaries for their commitment to the ACE model, which includes longer school days.

Dallas ISD wants to extend ACE to six campuses.

In East Dallas, J.W. Ray Learning Center would close under the plan.

Students would merge with children attending Caesar Chavez Elementary School. The campuses are less than one mile apart.

Ray Learning Center serves children who live in the Roseland Homes public housing community that’s managed by the Dallas Housing Authority.

The housing development was first built on the 1930’s as segregated public housing for African-Americans.

If approved, the ACE expansion would also mean the Ray Learning Center would be transformed into a Dallas ISD Choice School.

In West Dallas, plans to build a new Pinkston High School target its construction location on the very spot where Carver Learning Center sits.

Carver students would be split into two groups, and sent to two nearby campuses – Carr Elementary and Earhardt Elementary.

Response from parents attending Ray and Carver Learning Centers regarding consolidation ideas was mixed.

Ray Learning Center parent Brittany Beasley opposes any shut down. “I love the school. My kids have been going here since pre-K. The school works when parents are involved. There’s no need to close it,” she said.

Dallas ISD trustee Joyce Foreman also balked at supporting closure of Ray. “I support ACE, but we need to improve the school for these children, not shut it down,” she said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Steve Pickett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia