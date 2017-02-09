Dallas ISD Considering Shutting Down Schools To Expand Learning Program

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Independent School District wants to expand an enhanced learning program to more campuses, but the district’s proposal for the expansion includes the closure of two campuses that serve some the district’s poorest children.

Part of the district’s plan to increase Accelerating Campus Excellence schools, Dallas ISD would merge two schools in East Dallas and three schools in West Dallas.

The ACE program attempts to speed up academic achievement at struggling schools, by infusing them with identified high performing teachers.

Those teachers receive higher salaries for their commitment to the ACE model, which includes longer school days.

Dallas ISD wants to extend ACE to six campuses.

In East Dallas, J.W. Ray Learning Center would close under the plan.

Students would merge with children attending Caesar Chavez Elementary School. The campuses are less than one mile apart.

Ray Learning Center serves children who live in the Roseland Homes public housing community that’s managed by the Dallas Housing Authority.

The housing development was first built on the 1930’s as segregated public housing for African-Americans.

If approved, the ACE expansion would also mean the Ray Learning Center would be transformed into a Dallas ISD Choice School.

In West Dallas, plans to build a new Pinkston High School target its construction location on the very spot where Carver Learning Center sits.

Carver students would be split into two groups, and sent to two nearby campuses – Carr Elementary and Earhardt Elementary.

Response from parents attending Ray and Carver Learning Centers regarding consolidation ideas was mixed.

Ray Learning Center parent Brittany Beasley opposes any shut down. “I love the school. My kids have been going here since pre-K. The school works when parents are involved. There’s no need to close it,” she said.

Dallas ISD trustee Joyce Foreman also balked at supporting closure of Ray. “I support ACE, but we need to improve the school for these children, not shut it down,” she said.

