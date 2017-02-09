NRH Police Looking For Attempted Child Abductor

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW) – The North Richland Hills Police are currently investigating a report of an attempted abduction that occurred on Thursday morning.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was riding his bicycle to school when he was approached by a Grey Nissan Titan in the area of Little Ranch Road and Hightower Drive.

The boy told police that the driver of the truck pulled near him and asked him if he needed a ride. The child answered “no” and the driver proceeded to get out of the vehicle. The boy then pulled his cell phone from his backpack and attempted to take pictures of the man, before he ultimately returned to his vehicle and left heading west on Hightower Drive towards Rufe Snow.

The subject is described as a white male, with red hair and a red goatee. He is approximately 30-40 years of age, around 6’0” tall with a stalky build and three visible round marks on his left cheek. Police say the subject was wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood and sleeves, with a deer logo on the front.

The vehicle is described as a Gray Nissan Titan, 4-door, with black rims, step bar and a roll bar with six round lights.

North Richland Hills are currently investigating the incident and are asking the community for their assistance in identifying all persons and possible witnesses to this incident. You can contact the North Richland Hills Police Department with any information on this incident by calling 817-427-7000.

