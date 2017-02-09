Petition To Declare Baylor A ‘Sanctuary Campus’ Is Growing

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
WACO (KRLD-AM) – A petition to declare Baylor University a ‘sanctuary campus’ is growing.
The petition is addressed to Interim President David Garland and three other administrators. The petition quotes scripture.
“You shall not wrong or oppress a resident alien, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt.” Exodus 22:21
“For he is our peace; in his flesh he has made both groups into one and has broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us.” Ephesians 2:13-14
It also calls President Donald Trump’s on-hold executive action banning immigration from seven predominately Muslim nations deeply troubling.
One of the signers is Thomas Breedlove, who is getting his doctorate in religion.
He said they want the university to “stand with people in need, with the oppressed, with the stranger. Then make good on how Baylor defines itself as a place of charity and hospitality.”
Breedlove calls the sanctuary city bill moving through the Texas legislature disheartening. The petition has around 1,300 signatures.